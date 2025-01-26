China Takes Silver At Badminton Indonesia Masters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: The 2025 Indonesia Masters badminton concluded at the Istora Senayan Sports on Sunday, with China securing one silver medal.

In the mixed doubles final, Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui failed to secure after being outclassed by Japan's Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito 21-15, 21-17 within 34 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn outplayed Indonesia's Jonatan Christie for the title in three thrilling sets 18-21, 21-17, 21-18.

His compatriot Ratchanok Intanon downed Yu-jin of South Korea 21-18, 21-17 to secure gold in the women's singles.

In the men's doubles final, Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun emerged victorious against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-11, 21-19.

Fellow Indonesians Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah failed to win the women's doubles title after being knocked down by South Korea's Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong 21-12, 17-21, 21-18.