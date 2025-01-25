Ministry Of Public Health Ramps Us Food Safety Inspection In Industrial Area Eateries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public (MoPH) has recently conducted an intensive inspection campaign targeting all restaurants and cafeterias in the Industrial Area. The campaign aimed to ensure the safety of food products provided by these establishments by verifying their compliance with health requirements, based on the Food Safety Code of Practice guidelines prepared by the Ministry and available on its website.

The campaign focused on examining food practices that directly or indirectly affect the safety and quality of food items in the Industrial Area. Inspectors from the Food Safety Department at the MoPH paid particular attention to reviewing and inspecting the preparation and handling of high-risk foods. Additionally, samples were collected to verify the safety of food products.



Wasan AbdullaAlBaker, Director of the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health,said,“During the campaign, we managed to cover all restaurants and cafeterias in the Industrial Area through 1,038 inspection visits, including 555 follow-up visits. Our inspectors worked diligently to provide support and ensure that corrective measures were implemented by food establishments, helping to raise their compliance with technical and health standards.”

AlBaker added that 320 samples of ready-to-eat meals were collected and subjected to testing and analysis at the Central Food Laboratories of the MoPH. The test results indicated that all samples fell within the permissible safety limits.

She also noted that the owners of the establishments demonstrated a clear willingness to improve their facilities during the campaign. Their cooperation and commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Food Safety Department's representatives contributed to an improved assessment of establishments in the area by the end of the campaign.

The Ministry of Public Health reaffirms its ongoing commitment to achieving the highest standards of quality and safety across all food establishments in Qatar. The Ministry's Food Safety Department continues to intensify awareness campaigns in the Industrial Area and organises training sessions in various languages for establishment owners, supervisors, and food handlers. These sessions aim to educate them on food safety principles and health requirements, thereby enhancing compliance with standards and ensuring the provision of safe food products for consumers.