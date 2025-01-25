LIVE UPDATES: Israel, Hamas To Free Female Soldiers Held In Gaza For Jailed Palestinians
1/25/2025 3:02:56 AM
Doha, Qatar: Hamas movement is expected to release four female Israeli soldiers today, Saturday, in next few hours as part of the detainee-prisoner exchange deal with the Israeli entity signed last week.
Hamas convoys reach Gaza City square ahead of expected captive release
Members of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades are approaching Palestine Square in Gaza where a large crowd of Palestinians have also congregated ahead of the release of Israeli detainees which is expected to take place in a short while.
Error in names of Palestinian prisoners to be released: Prisoner Information Office
There was an error in several names on the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released today, the Prisoner Information Office said in a statement, after a review it conducted.
It said it is following up with intermediaries.
Red Cross convoy heading towards Gaza-Israel border
A group of Red Cross vehicles is on its way from Gaza to the Karem Abu Salem crossing with Israel, in advance of the expected release of four Israeli captives from the enclave, reported Al Jazeera Arabic.
