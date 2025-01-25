Oscar 2025: As Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez Faced Snub At Academy Awards, Demi Moore Was In For A Surprise Check List
Date
1/25/2025 12:00:58 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The much-awaited Oscar nominations were finally made on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the ravaging Los Angeles fire.
While some nominees were evident as day, some came as a surprise. However, more than these surprise entries, some names were omitted from the 97th Academy Awards nominees.
Check the full list of who missed it and who made it to the Oscar nominees:
Oscar 2025: Surprise Nominees
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown) for Best Supporting Actress I'm Still Here for Best Picture The Apprentice: Sebastian Stan for Best Actor and Jeremy Strong for Best Supporting Actor The Substance: Best Picture, Demi Moore for Best Actress, Coralie Fargeat for Best Director
Leading the way is Jacques Audiard's“Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar. Also Read
Oscar 2025: Snubs
Sing Sing misses for Best Picture Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part II) for Best Director No nomination for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers Nicole Kidman for Best Actress Angelina Jolie (Maria) for Best Actress Tilda Swinton for Best Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) for Best Actress Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez) for Best Supporting Actress Denzel Washington (Gladiator II) for Best Supporting Actor No nomination for Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light Despite 10 nominations for his film, Conclave, Edward Berger was not included among the Best Director nominees Also Read
When and where to watch Oscar 2025?
Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.
Who will host Oscar 2025?
Comedian Conan O'Brien , a former late-night television host, will be the emcee for the Oscars for the first time, taking over from fellow funnyman Jimmy Kimmel.
