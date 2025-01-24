UN Chief Appoints Ghanaian As Special Representative For Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, of Ghana, as his Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

She succeeds Abdoulaye Bathily, of Senegal, who served as Special Envoy and Head of UNSMIL until May 2024.

The Secretary-General said, in a press release, he is grateful for Bathily's leadership, as well as to Deputy Special Representative, Stephanie Koury, who led the Mission in the interim period as Officer-in-Charge.

Tetteh brings to this position decades of experience at the national, regional and international levels, including most recently as the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa from 2022 until 2024.

Prior to this, she was the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) from 2018 to 2020, having earlier served as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi.

Before joining the United Nations, Tetteh was a senior member of the cabinet of the Government of Ghana as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2017, and member of the National Security Council and the Armed Forces Council.

She also served as Minister for Trade and Industry from 2009 to 2013. During her tenure as Foreign Minister from 2014 to 2015, she was the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers as well as Chairperson of the Mediation and Security Council of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). (end)

amm







