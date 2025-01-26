World Economic Forum ends with call for international cooperation

(MENAFN) The 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) concluded on Friday in Davos, Switzerland, with a closing speech from WEF President Borge Brende. The forum, held under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," focused on addressing global challenges in a time of increasing uncertainty. In his remarks, Brende highlighted the pressing need to address critical political priorities, emphasizing that time is running out to tackle these challenges effectively.



Brende underlined the importance of collaboration in promoting economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and resolving conflicts. He acknowledged the need for innovative and adaptable approaches to navigate the uncertainties of the current political landscape. Despite differences in opinions, he said, diverse global leaders demonstrated during the week in Davos that cooperation between the public and private sectors is achievable and essential for progress.



Throughout the forum, participants discussed ways to foster collaboration amid economic, geopolitical, and environmental uncertainties. Brende noted the gathering of leaders from various fields as an example of how creative solutions can emerge through collective efforts. The discussions underscored the urgency of working together, even in a fragmented global environment.



On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the forum via videoconference, delivering his first major speech to world leaders and business executives. In his remarks, Trump reflected on topics such as his initial days in office, global inflation, potential tariffs, and his vision for "Making America Great Again." Following his speech, he engaged in a Q&A session with four senior company executives, offering insights on key issues shaping global policy and business.

