Kia K4 wins 2024 Good Design Award in Mobility category

(MENAFN) Kia has announced that its K4 compact sedan has won the 2024 Good Design Award in the Mobility category. This recognition reinforces Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy and highlights the brand’s dedication to creating innovative and emotionally resonant that inspire customers.



The Good Design Award jury commended the Kia K4 for its “authenticity, boldness, drive, and flexibility,” as well as its “sense of power and dynamism.” The jury also praised the innovative work of Kia’s design team in the K4’s interior, which blends the traditional driver-focused cabin concept with an unconventional design approach, shaping a distinctive and unique interior identity.



Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Design at Kia, expressed pride in the recognition, saying, “The Kia K4 receiving the 2024 GOOD DESIGN Award is a significant achievement for everyone at Kia.” He emphasized the brand’s ongoing commitment to redefining itself through innovative design and its dedication to creating vehicles that inspire customers while being emotionally engaging and practical.



The Kia K4 combines cutting-edge technology, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and spacious interiors. It also features a powerful transmission and a multi-link rear suspension, standard on the GT-Line model, delivering an outstanding driving experience.

