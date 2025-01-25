Trump's Views On Hijab And Alcohol Resonate With Muslims, Ex-Iranian Diplomat Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A conservative former Iranian ambassador has noted that some of
Donald Trump's comments, including those on hijab and alcohol,
resonate with Muslims, Azernews reports.
His remarks come as Iran, grappling with a deepening economic
crisis, considers the possibility of talks with the US.
Mohammad Hassan Qadiri Abyaneh, former ambassador to Australia
and Mexico, described Donald trump as exhibiting "foolishness and
bullying" but said that some of the US president's remarks have
"appealed to Muslims."
“Trump opposes homosexuality and drinking alcohol, and he has
said, 'Why should we remove the hijab from Muslim women, who have
been dressing like this for centuries?'” Qadiri Abyaneh told ILNA
News on Saturday.
While Trump has not made the specific statements the former
official referred to, he did criticize American intervention in the
Middle East during a 2016 speech. Highlighting a woman's
perspective on wearing traditional coverings, Trump said,“They
said, 'We want to wear them, we've worn them for a thousand years.
Why would anybody tell us not?' They want to! What the hell are we
getting involved for?”
Regarding Trump's stance on alcohol, it is well-known that he
does not drink. In 2017, he explained the personal reasons behind
this decision, citing his late brother, Fred Trump, who struggled
with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43.
On the subject of homosexuality, Trump has enjoyed strong
support from the US evangelical Christian community and others. He
has consistently criticized political opponents for undermining
traditional social norms and family values, a stance that aligns
closely with conservative views.
Qadiri Abyaneh also said that Muslims in the United States "did
not vote for the Democrats this time due to their support for
Israel" and instead supported Trump, a Republican.
According to a survey by the Council on American-Islamic
Relations (CAIR), fewer than 50% of Muslim voters backed Kamala
Harris in the last election, compared to around 65–70% who voted
for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Qadiri Abyaneh's remarks come as Iranian officials have appealed
for negotiations with Trump to address tensions with Washington and
ease sanctions amid a deep economic crisis.
