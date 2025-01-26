Odesa Welcomes Ukrainian Sailors Released From 14-Month Houthi Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three Ukrainian sailors, members of the Galaxy Leader ship crew, returned home from 14-month captivity by Yemeni Houthis.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorat of the of Defense.

“The Ukrainian sailors released from captivity as a result of the joint operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine arrived home in Odesa. An emotional reunion with their families outside the regional administration on January 25, 2025,” reads the post.

“I still can't apprehend I'm home... I am very grateful to everyone involved, especially to the Main Intelligence Directorate operatives. They were the first ones to reach out to us. Since that call, I'd had no more doubts or fears – they are aware of us, they will bring us back home,” said Vitaly, one of the released crew members.

“What happened today is the result of coordinated, extensive effort involving a large number of people. The special operation was run on the instructions of Ukraine's President and thanks to the comprehensive support of the Royal Office of the Sultanate of Oman,” said Olha Mosiondz, a HUR spokesperson who was among those welcoming the released crew back in Odesa.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 19, 2023, the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader vehicle carrier was captured by Houthi forces in the Red Sea.

Photo: Oleh Kiper / Odesa Regional State Administration / RMA / Telegram