Russia Keeps Kalibr Carrier Off Crimea Coast With Up To Four Missiles On Board

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles, with a total salvo of four missiles.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy's update as of 6:00 Kyiv time, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Black Sea, there are two enemy warships, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the post says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, Russia currently keeps six warships in the Mediterranean, including two Kalibr carriers with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.

Ukrainian Navy cutter crew down Russian missile

As part of the Kerch Strait navigation monitoring, the Navy says Russia allowed passaged of three vessels into the Sea of Azov, one of which came from the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three Ukrainian sailors, members of the Galaxy Leader commercial ship crew, returned home to Odesa after the release from a 14-months captivity by the Yemeni Houthis.

Illustrative photo