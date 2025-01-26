Trump reveals plans for future of 90K new employees in IRS

(MENAFN) US President Donald has revealed plans for the future of approximately 90,000 new employees hired by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), suggesting they may be reassigned to the border instead of continuing their current roles. This announcement follows Trump's executive order, signed after taking office, which temporarily halted the hiring of civil servants, excluding the IRS, to reassess national priorities. He also froze funding for the bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act, commonly referred to as the Infrastructure Act.



The decision has sparked concerns about the future responsibilities of these employees, who were initially intended to focus on examining the financial records of wealthy individuals and major corporations suspected of evading taxes. A Forbes report highlighted that the new hires were expected to enhance efforts to address tax avoidance and improve compliance.



Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Trump indicated he is considering deploying the IRS employees to the border to bolster national security. He pointed out that they are well-trained in handling weapons, suggesting that their skills might be more effectively utilized in protecting the country.



Additionally, Trump announced the formation of a new agency, the Foreign Revenue Service (ERS), which will be tasked with overseeing the administration of taxes on foreign nations. This move reflects his broader approach to restructuring federal operations and redefining priorities within the government.

MENAFN26012025000045015839ID1109129516