UN-Mandated Multinational Mission Could Monitor Ceasefire In Ukraine - EU General

The opinion was expressed by the Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Brieger, who spoke in an interview with Welt , Ukrinform reports.

“A UN-mandated mission is possible, which would include not only Europeans, but also soldiers from the Global South or, for example, the Caucasus. EU soldiers would undoubtedly be able to make a significant contribution,” Brieger said.

He believes EU member states can also, depending on political decisions, send significant forces to monitor the ceasefire. However, monitoring the demilitarized zone along the frontlines will certainly require a military presence“in the high five-digit range.”

As for whether the force should be armed, Brieger believes it is up to politicians to decide on the matter. From a military perspective, he added, if there is a need to prevent conflict from reigniting and ensure that the ceasefire is effective, an executive mission should be created and soldiers should be given a strong mandate.

“This means they would also have the right to enforce ceasefire with the use of weapons and air support. At the moment, this all sounds too theoretical, but such a scenario could as well be put to life,” the general said.

The chief of the EU Military Committee referred to Donald Trump's plan to quickly end the war in Ukraine by“freezing” the front line as“unlikely.”

“Such a solution is unlikely. Simply put, it would bring about the advantage of stopping the deaths. The disadvantage, however, would be that the conflict would continue and, in the worst case, last for decades; for example, as between North and South Koreas," noted Brieger.

He recalled the statement by former chief of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who said in 2023 that Ukraine cannot fully win the war with the capabilities it has in place. Regaining territories from Russia would require a much larger force than Ukraine has at its disposal. Now it is important for Ukraine to achieve the strongest possible negotiating position ahead of possible ceasefire talks, said the chairman of the EU Military Committee.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. President announced plans to end the war in Ukraine by bringing Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table. He also plans to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

