Ukrainian Navy Cutter Crew Down Russian Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy posted on social footage showing a cutter crew intercepting a Russian Kh-59 missile targeting civil infrastructure in the Pivdennyi port.

That's according to the Navy Command's post, seen by Ukrinform.

"The crew of one of the Ukrainian Navy cutters destroyed an enemy Kh-59 missile, which was launched by a Russian Su-57 aircraft and targeted civil infrastructure in the Pivdennyi commercial sea port," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 46 drones.

Illustrative photo