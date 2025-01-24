DPA Is Using Its Next Gift Suite The DPA Music Lounge To Help Others

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tess Mann Atelier

The DPA lounge will open January 31 and February 1 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles County and Southern California are living through extreme emergency, with devastating fires, which made so far dozens of thousands of victims, with hundreds of buildings destroyed, loss of lives and loss of pets decided to go ahead with our event. DPA aside Grammys nominees, invited firefighters of different locations, so grateful for them and their heroic work. We also invited different individuals who commit different acts of courage, such as saving animals, human lives or properties, or just taking care of others by serving food or clothing. All these individuals for their courage and their compassion, will be gifted like stars. Last, each table in the suite will be equipped with different GoFundMe, where the DPA guests will be able to donate money to help families in need. Some of these evacuees and victims, are also cordially invited to retrieve some of our gifts. Adam Ballou, famous for its messages of compassion, empathy, kindness, and understanding on its tee shirts, curated a special gift bag, as well as a new patch“from ashes LA rises”, available to the DPA guests in support of all the fires victims.All the brands were carefully sourced by Dubois herself, and the suite as usual will have a very international : Selected nominees could leave with a stay at le Taha'a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia.Nashipai is an innovative fair trade jewelry brand that collaborates with women entrepreneurs in Kenya and India. Specializing in bold, statement pieces, Nashipai's collections are characterized by the use of vibrant beads and brass. De Marquet, based in Switzerland will showcase its new collections of red carpet sustainable leather bags, all made in Italy. These versatile bags are designed for the modern, cosmopolitan individual. With lightweight craftsmanship, timeless hues and practical designs, each piece is your perfect companion for life's adventure. Tess Mann Atelier, founded by globally recognized designer Tess Mann, specializes in creating bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. The Sophisticate Collection, with its emphasis on elegance and subtle sensuality, is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices to create pieces that are both environmentally conscious and red carpet worthy.The suite will feature numerous brands“good for the planet” but also very good for our body, using no chemicals, as well as good for our mind: The DPA guests will discover Naturelle With Love's exclusive range of 100% natural beauty products, enriched with Bulgarian Rosa Damascena Oil. This amazing luxurious collection is for nurturing the skin and embracing the natural beauty giving an experience of holistic living and inherent beauty. Ere Perez Natural cosmetics will be back with a cute gift bag of products. Based on science and the power of plants & botanicals, they create innovative makeup and skincare for today's consumer seeking minimal, ethical and healthy beauty. Heti is a social impact brand designed to drive health and wealth into Indigenous communities, which will present low dose THC drinks created to give you a sense of place by celebrating the plants around us. With The Animal Bar, guests would be able to treat their furry friends to the ultimate in grooming and skincare with its luxurious, eco-friendly shampoo bars, conditioner bars, and versatile topical salves. Finally, Hidden Foods will host a waffle bar in the morning and a pasta bar in the afternoon. Their mixes have hidden veggies, with zero sugar added and real whole foods. They are hiding healthy in great taste!Perduret is a luxurious sparkling wine crafted from wildflower honey sourced from a wildlife preserve. It will be served in luxurious champagne glasses from JosephinenHütte . Tequila Comisario will serve amazing cocktails, made with its ultra-premium Tequila from 100% blue Weber Agave, part of the DPA gift suite is SkinMedica, Sal Y Limon, Truth in Hand, Vacation, Shoreline Pressure Washing, Bombas, Lex Cookies, Kim Alexander animal communicator, Soupelina, Riot drinks and Kids in the spotlight inc. and Isha Foundation. TEDx 's Corey Poirier will also gift its book” The enlightened passenger” and Mississippi medium Jill M. Jackson, will be there to to promote her new book“manifesting your magic in the 5D”.*This is not affiliated or official with the Grammys

nathalie dubois

Luxe sunset Hotel

+1 3108047249

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.