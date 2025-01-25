Shah Rukh Khan Imparts Lessons In Rajasthani Language To Kartik Aaryan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in 'Jawan', was seen imparting lessons in Rajasthani language to the younger star Kartik Aaryan.

A video, which has gone on social media, shows SRK teaching how to welcome the dignitaries as he said,“Padhaaro mhaare IIFA. Padhaaro mhaare des Rajasthan. Khamma ghani”, as the two bowed in respect.

The upcoming edition of the IIFA ceremony will be held in Jaipur marking the award function's 25th anniversary. The event will be hosted by Kartik, who has become one of the most sought after stars after the continued success of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise.

SRK, who passed on the baton for the hosting duties to Kartik, is known to be one of the most entertaining hosts of award shows in India in addition to being one of the biggest movie stars across the world. SRK's wit, charm, and spontaneity is something that makes him a spectacular host.

Earlier, an old video of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan had surfaced on social media in which he was seen speaking about his brush with the dark side of the underworld.

He said in the video,“Hindi film industry is the easiest industry to take on right now. We are the largest producers of films in the world. So they (the mafia) would back a film, and say 'I want you in my film'. They do try to back a film, and try to create a product. They'll have four or five of their guys here and they'll say, 'Okay Shah Rukh, you have to do this film or X hero you have to do this film or X actress has to do this film'. And, I would ask, 'Who's the producer?' they would then say, 'It's okay, this is the guy we're sending, you talk to him and sign the film'”.

He further mentioned,“So if you are scared for life, then you sign it or if you're ready to take your chances, you say no to it”.

When asked if he was ever threatened, he said,“Oh, yes, I've had it on many occasions. But then either you decide like I had a lot of security for three years with cops”.

Bollywood or the Hindi film industry was officially granted the industry status in 1998. Sushma Swaraj, who served as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, and in 1998, gave "industry status" to film production thereby legitimising the film industry making it eligible for loans from financial institutions.