Saif Ali Khan Attack: Match 'Not' Found! Has Mumbai Police Caught Wrong Accused AGAIN?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The fingerprints of the Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing Saif Ali Khan did not match the samples collected from the crime scene, a report claimed on Sunday.

An exclusive report by Midday stated that the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted negative reports on the fingerprint samples of accused Shariful Islam Shehzad.

| Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused Shehzad's custody extended till Jan 29

It claimed that the fingerprints taken from the crime scene - 19 samples in total - did not match those of the accused, raising serious questions about whether the wrong person has been arrested.

"Prints from all ten of Shariful's fingers were sent to the CID's fingerprint bureau. The CID has now confirmed through a system-generated report that none of the 19 crime scene fingerprints match those of the accused," sources were quoted as saying. This report was sent to the CID Superintendent in Pune on Friday, the report added.

| Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Afsar Zaidi denies taking actor to hospital, but...

The Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad on January 19 from Thane in Maharashtra. He was held in connection with the knife attack on Khan (54) on January 16. Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a six-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

Bangladeshi arrested after 2 missed identification

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested after two missed identification.

Before Shehzad, the Mumbai Police detained a person and questioned him. However, police clarified that he has no involvement with the case.

| Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: 'Sheikh Hasina behind...', alleges father of accused

Mumbai police had also detained another suspect in Chattisgarh , identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years. The suspect was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and was handed over to the Mumbai Police.