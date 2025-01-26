Trump Revokes Biden's Order Halting 900-Kg Bomb Shipment To Israel

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Trump administration called on the Pentagon to reverse the Biden administration's restrictions on delivering 900-kilogram bombs to Israel.

According to Axios, citing three Israeli officials, the Trump administration has requested the Pentagon to lift restrictions imposed by the Biden administration on sending 900-kilogram bombs to Israel.

Axios reported on Saturday, January 26, that 1,800 Mark 84 bombs, stored in U.S. stockpiles, will be delivered to Israel via sea in the coming days.

The report states that on January 25, Israel was informed about the White House's decision to lift the suspension on this shipment.

The Biden administration had earlier suspended the delivery of the bombs due to concerns about Israeli military operations in Rafah, located in southern Gaza.

The shipment includes 1,800 900-kilogram bombs and 1,700 225-kilogram bombs. Biden defended the suspension, citing their past use in attacks on civilians.

Biden had stated,“I made it clear to them that if they enter Rafah, we won't send the weapons used in Rafah and other cities. That's wrong, and we won't supply these arms.”

The suspension of the bomb shipment evolved into a symbolic political issue, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leveraging it to rally Republicans against Biden. Critics accused Biden of imposing a“weapons embargo” on Israel, intensifying political tensions between the two nations.

