Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) Applauds President Trump's Pardon Of Silk Road E-Commerce Marketplace Founder Ross William Ulbricht

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) an organization seeking to officially launch as a Super PAC as early as February 1, mission-driven to make every American wealthy again, today issued a statement praising the recent decision by U.S. President Donald to grant a full pardon to Ross William Ulbricht, the founder of the Silk Road marketplace.

Ulbricht, who was convicted in 2015 on charges related to operating the Silk Road marketplace, has long been a symbol of the ongoing debates about overreach, personal liberty, and the role of technology in shaping the future of commerce. Ulbricht's radical and politically-motivated conviction for creating an online marketplace that facilitated the exchange of goods sparked an American dialogue anew regarding the fair treatment of the nation's entrepreneurs in the rapidly evolving digital age.

In response to the Presidential pardon, Chase Ergen, serial entrepreneur and visionary Executive Director of 'MAWA,' issued the following statement on the heels of participating at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland:

"The pardon of patriot Ross Ulbricht is a monumental step toward rectifying an unjust overreach of the law; a milestone on the road to make America wealthy again. Hopefully America's prisons have ample room to host the true criminals from the Deep State.

By pardoning Ross Ulbricht, President Trump has taken a bold stance on the side of entrepreneurship and wealth creation. Ulbricht's commitment to empowering individuals and advancing economic freedom through technological innovation aligns with the core values that 'Make America Wealthy Again' stands for – We look forward to supporting and collaborating with Mr. Ulbricht in future."

The Silk Road marketplace, which operated from 2011 to 2013, was one of the earliest and most prominent examples of the possibilities provided by blockchain technology. Ulbricht's innovation laid the foundation for the rapid expansion of decentralized systems that are now transforming industries cross-sector, in the United States and worldwide.

The MAWA organization calls on policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to continue advocating for the principles of fairness, economic freedom, and individual rights in the digital age. The organization looks forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the future of American entrepreneurship remains dynamic and driven by the spirit of opportunity.

"With patriots like Ross Ulbricht by our side, under the patriotic leadership of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, we can truly 'Make America Wealthy Again'," Ergen concluded.

About Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA):

Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) is committed to one mission – Making American citizens wealthy again.

The organization strives to advance the values of free-market capitalism, economic freedom, and individual prosperity particularly in investing in enterprises embracing the innovative boons of decentralized finance.

Through advocacy, education, and policy initiatives, MAWA seeks to promote a future where all Americans can achieve their full economic potential.

