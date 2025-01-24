Bollywood Star Priyanka Chopra 'Thrilled' After Film Anuja Gets Oscar Nomination

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed happiness as her 'Anuja' found a name in the 2025 nomination list.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, 'Anuja' has secured a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Reacting to the nomination, Priyanka in a press note said, "Anuja being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category is such an incredible moment. This film is a beautiful reminder of the power of storytelling–how it can shine a light on love, family, and resilience in the most authentic way."

"I'm so proud of Adam J. Graves for his vision and deeply moved by the brilliant performances of Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, who have poured their hearts into bringing these characters to life. It's an honour for me to be part of this journey alongside our amazing partners–Suchitra Mattai Studio, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Shine Global. Telling meaningful stories that resonate with audiences is what drives us, and I'm beyond thrilled to see 'Anuja' receive this well-deserved recognition."

Producer Guneet Monga also said she was "incredibly honoured" to have received this nomination. She added, "It is a privilege to share the story of Anuja, representing the work of Salaam Baalak Trust India - the voice of countless youth who bravely face formidable circumstances every day. Even through unimaginable odds, they show us there is reason to smile. Director Adam J. Graves and Producer Suchitra Mattai have poured all of their hearts into this. This nomination is a testament to how we can cross borders, collaborate, and bring honest stories to life, alongside the support of some of the most powerful global icons like Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Thank you for helping bring Anuja's message to the global stage. Can't wait for the world to experience the joy of watching Anuja on Netflix," she said.

The film will soon also be out on Netflix. On the film bagging a nomination at Oscars 2025, Monika Shergill, VP - of Content, Netflix India, said, "It is an honour to bring a beautiful, homegrown film like Anuja to audiences around the world."