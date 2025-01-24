Belgium Names Frenchman Rudi Garcia New National Football Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels: Belgium's federation on Friday announced Frenchman Rudi Garcia as the new national team coach, after the sacking of Domenico Tedesco.

The federation said they would formally introduce the 60-year-old former Napoli, Lyon and Roma boss to the press at an event later in the day.

Garcia, who has also managed Saudi outfit Al Nassr and French giants Marseille, will be handed the task of reinvigorating the Red Devils after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign.

Belgium last week sacked Italian-German coach Tedesco following an early exit from the continental championship this summer, and sub-par recent performances in the Nations League.

Belgium face a relegation play-off against Ukraine in March.

Garcia's latest effort in management at Napoli was an unsuccessful five-month stint in 2023 during the club's disastrous post-Scudetto winning season.

The Frenchman originally made his name in coaching at French side Lille from 2008-2013.

Belgium kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to North Macedonia in June.

Previous coach Tedesco was appointed in February 2023 to replace Roberto Martinez and rebuild the squad as the country's "golden generation" departed.