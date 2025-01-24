Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Sees Record Pace Of Contract Growth With New Electronic Monitoring Wins In South Dakota, Kentucky, Alabama, And Ohio

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Electronic monitoring (“EM”) has become popular with criminal justice officials as a means of tracking the whereabouts of individuals and supervising their movements within court-authorized boundaries while the individuals are free from jail custody

EM tech developer SuperCom recently celebrated its record pace of contract growth throughout the U.S. with the announcement of new agreements in South Dakota, Kentucky, Alabama, and Ohio, for monitoring the location of court-supervised individuals

SuperCom is particularly focused on fighting domestic violence and the potential for renewed violence after someone is initially detained, using the company's proven technology to track individuals' movements and alert law enforcement as well as potential victims if boundaries are breached The newest contracts bring SuperCom's recent tally up to 20 since the summer of 2024

Public safety tracking technology developer SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) is expanding the use of its electronic monitoring products throughout the United States, with the company announcing the 20th contract signed with the nation's law enforcement agencies since the summer of 2024.

SuperCom has served over 50 government agencies around the world since its founding in 1988, delivering a variety of superior electronic tracking products and services. The company's particular focus has been on electronic monitoring of offenders and recently expanded its efforts to monitor the...

