(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian of Defence said that its air defense systems destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

According to a statement released today, the ministry said six drones were downed over Moscow Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, three over Voronezh Oblast, two each over Tula, Oryol, and Lipetsk Oblasts, one over Crimea, and another over Moscow city.



says he is ready for talks with on Ukraine

Polish PM backs curbing benefits for Ukraine refugees Trump to Putin: Make Ukraine deal now or face tougher sanctions

Read Also

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram, stating that drone attacks were launched in several areas around Moscow, including Kolomna and Ramensky districts southeast of the capital. These were intercepted by air defense forces.

Initial reports suggest no significant damage or casualties resulted from the falling debris.

Russia and Ukraine regularly exchange claims of downed drones, but these reports cannot be independently verified due to the ongoing conflict since February 2022.