United States Mint USMC 250Th Anniversary Commemorative Coins Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) began accepting orders for products in the USMC 250th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program on January 2, 2025, at noon EST. Orders are expected to begin on February 11. Authorized by Public Law 118-10 , this program celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps. The public law directs the Mint to produce $5 coins, silver dollar coins, and clad half dollar coins as part of the program. Product options, pricing, and order limits are below. Click on each product option to set up a REMIND ME alert.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION INTRO PRICE REGULAR PRICE ORDER LIMIT 25CA Proof Five-Dollar Gold Coin Per Pricing Grid less $5 Per Pricing Grid 1 25CB Uncirculated Five-Dollar Gold Coin Per Pricing Grid less $5 Per Pricing Grid 1 25CC Proof Silver Dollar Coin $ 91.00 $ 96.00 N/A 25CD Uncirculated Silver Dollar Coin $ 89.50 $ 94.50 N/A 25CE Proof Half Dollar Coin $ 56.00 $ 61.00 N/A 25CF Uncirculated Half Dollar Coin $ 54.00 $ 59.00 N/A 25CG Three-Coin Proof Set N/A Per Pricing Grid 1

Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint's Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products table . Introductory sales prices are in effect until February 3, 2025, at 3:00 pm EST, after which regular pricing will take effect. The household order limit of one for each gold option and three-coin set are in effect for the first 24 hours.

Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold are authorized to be paid to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation to support the mission of the Marine Corps Heritage Center.

The Mint accepts orders online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information about shipping options is available here .

The USMC 250th Anniversary Commemorative Coins will also be available at the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Please use the Mint's website as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 2, 2025, at noon EST.

