Jon Marietta Advocates For Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home Amid Columbia Gas Service Termination

DUNBAR, PA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, a historic family-operated business that has served the Dunbar community since 1902, is addressing challenges stemming from the termination of gas service by Columbia Gas. The 13,000-square-foot building, which also serves as a residence for members of the Crouse family and tenants in five apartments, has been impacted by the decision.The situation began approximately two and a half years ago, when Columbia Gas initiated a project to replace gas lines throughout Dunbar Borough. Initially included in the project, the funeral home later received a notice of abandonment with a 10-day response deadline. Following this, the issue progressed through the Public Utility Commission (PUC) process and has since been addressed in both Commonwealth Court and the Court of Common Pleas.On January 23, Columbia Gas terminated service to the building, despite a March 18 deadline outlined in the notice. According to the Responsible Utility Customer Protection Act, utility companies are required to provide a 10-day notice prior to termination of service, which the funeral home did not receive.The office of Senator Patrick Stefano was contacted for assistance in resolving this issue but was unable to provide a solution."This is a serious issue affecting not just a business, but a family and multiple residents in our community," said Jon Marietta, candidate for Fayette County Recorder of Deeds. "The Crouse family has followed the process every step of the way, and yet they are facing unnecessary hardships due to the lack of proper notice. This is about more than gas service-it's about accountability and fairness."The Crouse family has filed an appeal, and a hearing is scheduled for February 4 to address the matter. A petition opposing the termination has garnered several thousand signatures from members of the community who support the continued operation of the funeral home.Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home has been a key contributor to the Dunbar community for over a century. In addition to providing funeral services, the Crouse family is actively involved in community initiatives. They sponsor local Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs, Little League teams, and other sports organizations. Members of the family also serve on the library board and as lifetime members of the Historical Society. Additionally, they sponsor and chair Community Fest and contribute to local fire departments, churches, and civic events."The contributions of the Crouse family to Dunbar cannot be overstated," Marietta added. "Their tireless work to support local programs, events, and organizations over the past four decades is what makes this community strong. Now is the time for us to stand with them and ensure they receive the support and fair treatment they deserve."The funeral home remains committed to resolving the situation to ensure uninterrupted service to the community and continued housing for its residents.For additional updates on this matter, or for information on how to support the petition or appeal process, please visit jonmarietta .About Burhans-Crouse Funeral HomeEstablished in 1902, Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home has been a family-operated business providing funeral services to the Dunbar community. The property also includes five apartments that house members of the Crouse family and local residents, reflecting its integral role in the community.About Jon MariettaJon R. Marietta Jr. is a candidate for Fayette County Recorder of Deeds and a lifelong advocate for community engagement and local business preservation. Marietta's campaign emphasizes the importance of fairness, accountability, and support for small businesses and families in Fayette County.### END ###

