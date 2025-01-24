Evenity Global Market Report 2025: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Is the Evenity Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Historically, the evenity market has displayed considerable growth, showcasing XX HCAGR. From a baseline of $XX million in 2024, the market size swelled to $XX million in 2025, featuring a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Factors such as increased osteoporosis awareness, prevention of bone fractures, demand for biologic drugs, growth in the elderly demographic, advancements in diagnostic capabilities and bone health products were the remarkable contributors to this notable evolution.

Looking into the future, the evenity market projects an optimistic XX FCAGR, expecting growth from $XX million in 2025 to $XX million in 2029, with an estimated compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This upward trend is attributed to a readily acceptance of biologic and advanced injectables, increasing instances of osteoporosis, rising incidences of chronic kidney disease CKD, prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, and a surge in comorbidities.

Beyond these, the forecast period also points to a convergence of innovative trends such as the development of sophisticated delivery systems, digital health tools integration, adoption of biosimilars, exciting new therapies, and revolutionary diagnostic technologies.

What Drives The Evenity Market Growth?

A notable driving force of the evenity market's growth is the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis. Essentially, osteoporosis is a medical condition that reduces bone density and quality, rendering bones more susceptible to fractures. It owes its rise to an aging population which exhibits naturally declining bone density and sedentary lifestyles that jeopardize skeletal strength. Evenity is then administered to these individuals via a monthly injection treatment course running up to 12 months. Its function helps to increase bone formation, reduce bone resorption, and strengthen bones to prevent fractures. To this effect, a report by the UK Parliament in 2022 highlighted that osteoporotic fractures impose direct costs amounting to over $5.8 billion £4.6 billion on the NHS. By 2030, these costs are expected to reach approximately $7.5 billion £6 billion, courtesy of an aging populace.

Who Are The Key Players In The Evenity Market?

On the business end, major companies pulling the strings of operations in the evenity market include Amgen Inc.; UCB S.A. These key industry participants play a crucial role in shaping the landscape and progression of the market.

How Is The Evenity Market Segmented?

The segregation of the evenity market in this report encompasses:

1 By Indication: Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Osteoporosis In Men.

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

3 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Homecare Settings, Research And Academic Institutions.

Regionally, North America was the largest contributor to the evenity market in 2024, while Europe earns the badge of the fastest growth during the forecast period. Geographical coverage in this report spans across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, thus providing a global overview.

