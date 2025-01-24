PM Modi To Inaugurate Several Projects In Bihar’S Bhagalpur On Feb 24

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhagalpur district on February 24 to inaugurate several developmental projects, Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey said on Friday.

Confirming the news, the minister highlighted the ongoing preparations to ensure the programme's success.

“Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister of State for Agriculture visited Patna and Samastipur on Friday to discuss the Prime Minister's upcoming programme. They reviewed how the central government's funds were utilised in the agricultural sector during the last financial year and expressed satisfaction with Bihar's effective use of these funds,” Pandey said.

“Shivraj Singh Chauhan indicated that Bihar would receive increased funding in the agricultural sector in the financial year 2025-26. This announcement aligns with the government's commitment to boosting the state's agricultural growth and supporting farmers,” Pandey said. Chauhan directed officials to focus on the procurement of pulses and oilseeds, emphasising the need to support farmers in enhancing production and marketing their produce.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary participated in the discussions. Minister Pandey expressed gratitude to the central government and Shivraj Singh Chauhan for their continued support and guidance in strengthening Bihar's agricultural sector.

The visit by Shivraj Singh Chauhan and the Prime Minister's programme is expected to significantly benefit Bihar's farmers, paving the way for increased agricultural production and improved market opportunities. Mangal Pandey strongly rebutted Tejashwi Yadav's statement claiming a deterioration in law and order in the state.

Pandey criticised Yadav, referencing past incidents during the tenure of his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, as Chief Ministers from 1990 to 2005. Mangal Pandey accused Tejashwi Yadav of making baseless claims about the law and order of the state.“When Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were in power, kidnappings and negotiations with kidnappers often occurred at the Chief Minister's residence,” Pandey said.

The minister remarked that such practices are well-known in Bihar and said, "If Tejashwi Yadav makes such statements, it sounds like a joke." Pandey emphasised that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, there has been no compromise on the rule of law. He stated, "Whoever makes a mistake has been punished," highlighting the government's commitment to maintaining law and order over the past two decades of the NDA's governance in Bihar.

Addressing the case of jailed Anant Singh, Pandey noted that the matter is being handled by the police but affirmed that the government stands firm on its principles. He said the NDA government, led by Nitish Kumar, had eradicated the "hooliganism" that marked Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure and had established the rule of law in the state.