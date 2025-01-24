Enemy Is Actively Using Drones, Guided Bombs On Northern Border Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the northern border, the enemy is actively using airborne weapons, from UAVs to guided bombs.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk military unit.

“On the northern border, the enemy is actively using the component - these are explosive devices dropped from UAVs, FPV drones, and in recent days we have been recording launches of guided aerial bombs. The enemy is actively using Shahed and Geranium UAVs from Kursk and Bryansk regions via various routes, both at night and even during the day,” said Mysnyk.

He also warned residents of the northern border not to touch enemy drones that have been shot down by electronic warfare devices, as they could explode.

“The defense forces at the air borders, in addition to shooting down the drones, are also suppressing them with EWs, and they lose control and fall. In particular, in the suburbs of Sumy and Chernihiv. We would like to draw the attention of the local population to the fact that during these crashes, the striking part of the drones does not work and specialized services should be called, rather than taking independent action against them,” emphasized Mysnyk.

Russian troops shelled 4 communities inregion at night, in morning

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces destroyed columns of Russian equipment and subversive reconnaissance groups that were approaching the borders of Sumy region.

Photo: Getty Images