Int'l Mugham Center Celebrates Anniversary Of Outstanding Kamancha Player

International Mugham Center has celebrated the 75th anniversary
of the prominent kamancha player, Professor of the Department of
History and Theory of Folk Music at Baku Musical Academy, Honored
Art Worker, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Arif
Asadullayev, Azernews reports.
Messages of congratulations to the prominent kamancha player,
who has dedicated over 50 years of his life to the art, were
delivered by director of the International Mugham Center,Honored
Artist Sahib Pashazade, Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister
Jahangir Salimkhanov, rector of the Baku Musical Academy, Honored
Art Worke Gulnaz Abdullazade, director of the Music College at the
National Conservatory of Azerbaijan, Honored Art Worker Nazim
Kazimov and Professor Abbasgulu Najafzade.
The accomplishments of Arif Asadullayev, who dedicated his life
to the study of kamancha performance art, were highlighted. The
craft of making the string instrument kamancha and its performance
is included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage. Wishes for success in his tireless work towards
the development of national musicology were expressed for the
honoree.
Arif Asadullayev was the first to transcribe Azerbaijani
instrumental mugams into musical notation, and his scientific and
methodological publications are invaluable resources for preserving
the art of mugham and passing it on to future generations.
Interestingly, the honoree's wife, Honored Artist Shafiga
Eyvazova, and their daughter, Mehri Asadullayeva, are also kamancha
performers, and they presented their musical gifts during the
evening. The concert program also featured folk artists Tejub
Aslanov, Gulyaz Mammadova, and soloists of the International Mugham
Center, Honored Artist Arzu Aliyeva, mugham singer Nisbat
Sadrayeva, and Murad Lachin.
The International Mugham Center was established on the
initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance
with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.
The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is
known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its
doors in 2008.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing
mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution
in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by
legislation.
The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and
concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties
with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other
countries.
The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand
its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.
Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the
direction of studying and promoting mugham art.