Int'l Mugham Center Celebrates Anniversary Of Outstanding Kamancha Player

International Mugham Center has celebrated the 75th anniversary of the prominent kamancha player, Professor of the Department of History and Theory of Folk Music at Baku Musical Academy, Honored Art Worker, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Arif Asadullayev, Azernews reports.

Messages of congratulations to the prominent kamancha player, who has dedicated over 50 years of his life to the art, were delivered by director of the International Mugham Center,Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade, Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Jahangir Salimkhanov, rector of the Baku Musical Academy, Honored Art Worke Gulnaz Abdullazade, director of the Music College at the National Conservatory of Azerbaijan, Honored Art Worker Nazim Kazimov and Professor Abbasgulu Najafzade.

The accomplishments of Arif Asadullayev, who dedicated his life to the study of kamancha performance art, were highlighted. The craft of making the string instrument kamancha and its performance is included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. Wishes for success in his tireless work towards the development of national musicology were expressed for the honoree.

Arif Asadullayev was the first to transcribe Azerbaijani instrumental mugams into musical notation, and his scientific and methodological publications are invaluable resources for preserving the art of mugham and passing it on to future generations.

Interestingly, the honoree's wife, Honored Artist Shafiga Eyvazova, and their daughter, Mehri Asadullayeva, are also kamancha performers, and they presented their musical gifts during the evening. The concert program also featured folk artists Tejub Aslanov, Gulyaz Mammadova, and soloists of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Arzu Aliyeva, mugham singer Nisbat Sadrayeva, and Murad Lachin.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.