Drones, Spotters In Place For Smooth Conduct Of R-Day Functions In Kashmir: IGP
Date
1/24/2025 9:04:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Multi-tier security arrangements, including drones and spotters, are in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the Republic-Day functions in Kashmir, the valley's top cop, V K Birdi, said here on Friday.
“Proper and secure arrangements have been made for those who want to participate in the function,” the inspector general of Police (IGP) told reporters after a full dress rehearsal at the Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the main Republic-Day function in the Kashmir valley on January 26.
The IGP said multi-tier security arrangements are in place and surveillance is being maintained to enure a smooth conduct of the function.
“Surveillance in the form of drones or spotters and very deep and intricate security arrangements have been made,” he said.
Birdi appealed to people to participate in the January 26 programmes in large numbers.
He said surveillance is also being kept on“bad elements”, including surrendered militants.
“Police have their own SOP (standard operating procedure). There is a way to keep surveillance on bad elements and we are undertaking these actions as per the law,” he said.
To a question on allegations of some big fish involved in the narcotics trade escaping the clutches of the law, Birdi said while these are a subject matter of investigations, habitual offenders cannot escape the law and action will be taken against them.
The full dress rehearsal was also attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri.
“This is a festival of the people and we want more and more people to participate in it. We chose the Bakshi Stadium as the venue so that people can come in large numbers,” Bhiduri told reporters.
He said the arrangements this year are better than last year.
“I request the people to come in large numbers. Just have an I-card along with you and there is no need for a special pass etc. Anyone can come to attend the functions,” he added.
