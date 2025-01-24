Signalplus Closes US$11 Million Series B From Appworks And OKX Ventures To Accelerate Crypto Derivatives Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SignalPlus's comprehensive product suite helps institutional clients effortless navigate the complexities of derivatives with unprecedented ease

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalPlus, a leading provider of cutting-edge software and infrastructure solutions for derivatives, today announced the successful completion of a US$11 million Series B in up-round financing led by AppWorks and OKX Ventures, with participation from Avenir Group and HashKey. The proceeds from the financing will be used to SignalPlus's upcoming strategic expansion efforts.

Since its inception in 2021, SignalPlus has been a forceful innovator delivering tangible and institutional grade solutions to the crypto space. Led by an experienced team of capital markets veterans and technology architects, the company has released cutting-edge solutions via its QuantLab and Trading Terminal, which have received critical industry acclaim. These tools allow any user to effortlessly navigate the complexities of crypto derivatives through an intuitive UI/UX powered by a Wall-Street caliber trading engine.

"Building on our momentum and with the support of our investors, SignalPlus is poised to enter the new year as a key player in driving the continued evolution and institutionalization of crypto derivatives. We have ambitious plans to expand market share, develop additional advanced products, and scale our operations in-line with a crypto market that is enjoying unprecedented mainstream adoption," -- Chris Yu, Co-Founder & CEO of SignalPlus.

With this round of financing, SignalPlus will allocate the newly raised capital into three strategic areas:



Product Development: Expand its product suite of industry leading tools across quantitative trading and proprietary risk management, ensuring unparalleled support for both institutional and retail crypto traders.

Global Market Expansion: Strengthen its presence in key geographical centers to aggressively expand addressable market audiences with additional staffing and business development support. Refining Operational Excellence: Expand its talent pool and development infrastructure to cater to a rapidly expanding and diverse client base.

Despite a challenging macro and operating environment, SignalPlus has consistently achieved and delivered on remarkable milestones. The company has integrated its flagship products across the industry's leading exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, Deribit, OKX, and Paradigm. Moreover, SignalPlus's comprehensive software product suite has earned widespread recognition from institutional clients, featuring risk management, market-making, and structured product automation tools capable of augmenting existing platforms. In sum, these moves have underscored SignalPlus's credentials as a bonafide technology company-delivering patented, industry-leading solutions, and boasting a workforce with over 70% in STEM backgrounds.

"We've been working with Chris and James for over a year, and we're continually amazed by how they over-deliver. They have a long-term vision for shaping the crypto derivatives trading landscape, and they're willing to make tough decisions and sacrifice short-term profits to achieve their goals. At AppWorks, we work with 100+ startups every year, and Chris and James' grit and exceptional execution abilities truly stand out." -- Jessica Liu, Partner of AppWorks.

"As one of the most active investors in the crypto space, we're constantly looking for teams that can transform crypto infrastructure into something truly institutional-grade. SignalPlus hits all the marks - they're creating the kind of sophisticated derivatives infrastructure that traditional finance takes for granted. Their strong technology talent base and top-notch TradFi-experienced core team, combined with integration with major global exchanges like OKX, shows they understand both technical and market challenges. We've backed over 400 projects, and SignalPlus stands out for actually delivering on the promise of bringing Wall Street-caliber tools to crypto. This is exactly the kind of innovation we need to see more of as the market matures." -- Jeff Ren, Partner of OKX Ventures.

About SignalPlus

SignalPlus is a venture-backed technology company building institutional-grade trading software focusing on digital assets. Our flagship crypto trading dashboard offers a full suite of pricing, analytics, and execution algos with multi-vendor and DMA access, perfect for high-touch trading strategies with a zero cost commitment. Furthermore, a powerful automation suite of pricing and volatility hedging tools is available to jump-start and scale a market-making operation right from its inception. SignalPlus's mission is to democratize crypto trading access for all, offering quality without compromise regardless of your background.

