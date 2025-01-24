Just Salad Launches Salad AI Recipe Generator To Revolutionize Personalized Dining Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Salad AI serves as a personal recipe assistant, delivering customized salad recommendations based on individual lifestyle, nutrition, and flavor preferences. This innovative digital tool aims to simplify menu navigation, reduce decision paralysis, and create a welcoming ordering experience for new guests while introducing exciting new flavor combinations to Just Salad's existing customers.

"We've always been focused on empowering our customers to 'Eat with Purpose,' and our new Salad AI program takes that mission to the next level," said Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO at Just Salad. "This technology goes beyond traditional menu recommendations by creating a truly personalized dining journey that speaks directly to our customers' unique tastes, dietary habits, and nutritional goals, meeting the evolving needs of today's digital and health-conscious consumers. This groundbreaking innovation will redefine how we connect with our guests."

How Salad AI Works

Just Salad's intuitive AI-powered recipe generator leverages insights collected through a simple survey on the Just Salad app that covers three key areas:



Lifestyle Preferences: Including options for vegan, climatarian, and dietary restrictions

Nutritional Goals: Ranging from high-protein to low-carb and low-sugar choices Taste: Capturing individual flavor profiles from sweet to spicy and savory to crunchy

Once completed, Salad AI generates four personalized order recommendations, all of which are custom built recipes that cater to a guests' health objectives. Each custom option features a unique salad name, selected craveable flavors, a complete ingredient listing with nutritional information, and a personalized dressing suggestion – all tailored to the individual's specific preferences.

"Salad AI is more than just a recommendation tool – it's a culinary companion that understands and adapts to each customer's evolving tastes and nutritional journey," added Kenner. "By harnessing the power of AI, we're not only enhancing the dining experience but also driving customer retention and acquisition through personalized menu items that excite and inspire our guests. The integration of custom meal suggestions simplifies decision-making while supporting healthier eating habits, reinforcing our mission to make healthy food accessible to all."

Salad AI is now available through the Just Salad mobile app, where customers can easily navigate to the Salad AI section, complete their preference survey, and receive instant, customized order recommendations. As Just Salad continues its rapid expansion, it remains committed to pushing boundaries in making healthy, sustainable eating more accessible and enjoyable for customers everywhere. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT JUST SALAD

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to "Eat with Purpose," Just Salad is a Certified B CorporationTM and home to the world's largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 90 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Media Contact:

Samantha Devito

203-494-5804

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Salad