IMAN Developers Launches One Sky Park, Featured By Versace Ceramics In JVC

Dubai – September 13, 2024: IMAN Developers, a leading Dubai-based luxury residential developer, proudly celebrated the grand launch of One Sky Park in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), in partnership with Versace Ceramics. The AED 800 million mixed-use development is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027 and features exclusive Versace ceramics throughout its apartments, lobby, and common areas, blending fashion-forward design with luxury and functionality.

The event was headed by Mr. Isamil Marfani, Chief Executive Officer of IMAN Developers and Mr. Francesco Lanno for Versace Ceramics.

Mr. Ismail expressed his enthusiasm at the launch, stating, 'The grand launch of One Sky Park represents a significant step in our commitment to elevate urban living in Dubai. Featuring designs by Versace Ceramics, this development is a true reflection of our vision to create spaces that are as stylish as they are functional. We are excited to see One Sky Park become a symbol of elegance and luxury, catering to a discerning clientele who value both aesthetics and comfort.'

Mr. Francesco Lanno remarked 'Choosing IMAN was an easy decision. Their dedication to luxurious design and quality make them the ideal collaborator for this landmark project. Together, we're not just building residences; we're setting a new standard for luxury community living'

One Sky Park, featured by Versace Ceramics, offers a unique fusion of fashion and architecture, setting new standards in Dubai's luxury real estate market. The development features two iconic towers-Tower A with 26 floors and Tower B with 37 floors-each with a stunning Sky Deck designed to provide panoramic views of Dubai's skyline.

The design of One Sky Park draws inspiration from the fluid and freeform dynamic shapes often seen in fashion, with curved facades and luxurious materials that echo the elegance of timeless art. High-quality Versace ceramics are used throughout every unit, enhancing the building's visual and tactile appeal, while intricate design details inspired by fashion patterns create a cohesive and sophisticated aesthetic. Moreover, One Sky Park will incorporate advanced sustainable practices and green building certifications, ensuring an eco-friendly living environment.,

The project offers an extensive range of top-tier amenities, including a state-of-the-art Skyfit gym, multiple fitness and wellness centres, and the Sky Deck-a social hub for residents. Other outdoor amenities include an infinity pool, hammock park, yoga deck, kids' splash pad, padel and basketball courts, an outdoor cinema, a forest trail, and a zen garden. Indoor amenities feature a multi-purpose hall, games room, and an indoor kids' play area, all designed to enhance the urban lifestyle and foster a sense of community.

To make ownership at One Sky Park accessible, IMAN Developers provide flexible payment plans tailored to meet various financial needs. The plan includes 20 per cent upon booking, followed by 10 per cent payments at 90 days, and at 20 per cent, 40 per cent, and 60 per cent construction completion, with the final 40 per cent due upon project completion. Pricing starts from AED 750,000 for studios, AED 1.2 million for one-bedroom apartments, AED 1.7 million for two-bedroom apartments, AED 2.25 million for three-bedroom apartments, AED 3 million for three-bedroom penthouses, and AED 3.5 million for four-bedroom penthouses.

IMAN Developers continues to be celebrated for its innovative architecture, luxury living spaces, and timely project delivery. For more information about One Sky Park and other IMAN Developers' projects.