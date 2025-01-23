Top 6 OTT Releases This Weekend: Hisaab Barabar, The Night Agent 2, Barroz And More Check Movies, Web-Series To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top 6 OTT releases this week : A range of movies and web series have recently premiered, and more are set to debut on streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others between January 20 and 26, providing plenty of options for a weekend binge-watch.

Hisaab Barabar

Hisaab Barabar delves into the tangled world of fraud. The satirical thriller follows a railway ticket collector who stumbles upon a massive embezzlement scandal tied to a cunning banker.

As the plot unravels, he becomes an unexpected whistleblower, navigating the challenges of exposing corruption while confronting personal risks.



Cast : R Madhavan , Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Raaz, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Shukla When and where to watch : The film will be available on ZEE5 from January 24.

Sweet Dreams is a heartwarming romantic comedy that explores the whimsical connection between two strangers who mysteriously share surreal dreams. As their dream worlds intertwine, they begin to unravel secrets about each other that lead to unexpected emotions in their real lives.



Cast : Amol Parashar, Mithila Palkar, Seema Pahwa, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania When and where to watch : It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 24 onwards.

The Night Agent, Season 2

One of the most loved Netflix series, The Night Agent, is back with its second season. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centring on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings-until the night it does.