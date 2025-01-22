Ukraine Produces 1.8M Tonnes Of Sugar In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, according to the estimated data, Ukraine's sugar production output reached 1.8 million tonnes.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrsugar National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Following the 2024 sugar refining season, 28 plants, which are members of Ukrsugar National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine, produced 1.72 million tonnes of sugar.

“Additionally, one more sugar was running, which is not included in the association. According to the estimated data, a total of 1.8 million tonnes of sugar was produced across the country,” the report states.

As noted by Ukrsugar, Ukraine's 2024 sugar production figures are actually equal to the production output of 1.826 million tonnes in 2023.

A reminder that Ukraine's sugar exports hit a record high of 746.3 thousand tonnes in 2024, totaling USD 419 million.