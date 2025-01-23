Here's How Donald Trump Reversed Biden-Era Policies, From 'Only Two Sexes' To 'Trade Policies' Rundown

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald wasted no time implementing many of his campaign pledges, signing a flurry of executive orders over the opening days of his second term, including on immigration, energy, and diversity, casting many as reversing the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Among his first orders were pardons for nearly all Jan. 6 defendants, a 75-day reprieve for shutting down TikTok, rescinding 78 Biden-era orders and withdrawing the US again from the Paris Agreement.

Notably absent was any explicit order imposing tariffs. While he's said he plans duties on China, Mexico, Canada and others, so far Trump seems to be just laying the groundwork for future actions.

“We will immediately restore the integrity, competency and loyalty of America's government,” Trump said in his inaugural address.“With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America, and the revolution of common sense.”

It's expected that many of the orders Trump signed Monday will be challenged in court, and others may take time to implement. But already US troops were surging to the border with Mexico, refugee flights had been canceled, and some federal workers were told to stay home from the office while their jobs were evaluated.

Here's a brief rundown of some of the executive orders he's signed so far:Pardons

The first executive order Trump signed in the Oval Office on Monday was the full pardon of more than 1,500 people for their role in the siege of the US Capitol. It also commuted the sentences of 14 people.