'Give President Trump A Third Term': Congressman Proposes To Amend US Constitution

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A House member reportedly introduced a to amend the US to allow President Donald - and any other future president - to serve a third term in the White House. Currently, the 22nd Amendment in the the US Constitution bars anyone from being elected to more than two terms.

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced the resolution days after Trump was sworn in for a second non-consecutive term in the White House.

Ogles said in a press release that Trump“has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation's decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

Ogles, the Tennessee lawmaker who introduced the resolution, said in a statement,“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Ogles said in a statement.

What's the proposed amendment?

As per the release, the language of the proposed amendment reads as follows: ''No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.''