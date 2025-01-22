MDP Expands Into Libyan Market With Successful Migration For North African Bank

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) MDP, a leading provider of payment solutions including EMV card production, issuing and acquiring processing, and digital services, has officially entered the Libyan with the successful migration of North African Bank's card processing system. This achievement positions MDP to offer a comprehensive suite of payment solutions in Libya, ranging from card issuance to processing and digital services.

Ahmed Nafie, CEO of MDP, emphasized the company's role in providing North African with a reliable to enhance its services and strengthen MDP's commitment to empowering Libyan financial institutions with cutting-edge solutions.

Ali El Hadad, Head of E-Service at North African Bank, praised MDP's advanced technology, noting that it would not only improve service delivery but also help establish new standards of excellence within the Libyan banking sector.

This migration marks a significant milestone in MDP's expansion into Libya, with plans to deliver top-tier payment solutions and support the growth of the country's financial sector. Serving over 200 banks and 60 fintech companies across MENA, Africa, and Eastern Europe, MDP is recognized as one of the top 50 fintech companies in the Middle East by Forbes.

North African Bank, a prominent commercial bank in Libya with 61 branches and a capital of 350 million Libyan Dinars, aims to expand its electronic services to customers while providing the highest quality of banking services with speed and efficiency.