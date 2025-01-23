Here’S What Sobhita Dhulipala Does ‘When In Delhi’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a glimpse of what she is doing in Delhi and it involves a selfie.

Sobhita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. The actress can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a hotel dressed in a figure hugging blue dress.

For the caption, the newly-married actress simply wrote:“When in Delhi”.

She did not reveal the reason behind her visit to the National Capital.

Earlier this week, Sobhita expressed her happiness after her film“Monkey Man” got a BAFTA nod and tops Rotten Tomatoes Best Reviewed movie.

The actress shared on social media that her film Monkey Man has entered the race for the BAFTAs, with Dev Patel receiving a nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Director or Producer.

She wrote,“AM I DREAMIN OR WHAT HOLY ..... - A Bafta nomination. - Rotten tomatoes best reviewed action and adventure film 2024. #IndieForLife.”

The film won in the Best Action and Adventure Movies category. It was nominated alongside Deadpool & Wolverine, The Fall Guy, Rebel Ridge and Twisters.

Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel, is an action-packed thriller about an ex-convict seeking redemption in a corrupt, chaotic world. The action thriller film is directed and produced by Dev Patel. The film stars Patel as the title character, with Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, and Vipin Sharma in supporting roles.

Sobhita got married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2024 at the Annapura studios in Hyderabad. She shared special moments from their much hyped wedding in December.

Posting their first official pictures from the wedding on Instagram they captioned it in Telugu.

The first picture shows Sobhita lovingly holding Chaitanya's face. The rest of the pictures show multiple rituals held during their wedding ceremony including 'Havan' and 'Jaimaala' .

During the 'Jaimala' ceremony, the couple can be seen in a playful mood, as they try to put the garland around each other's neck, with neither willing to give in.

The actor, who was formerly married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Shobhita got married on December 5, 2024. The intimate yet star-studded affair was graced by luminaries such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, NTR, and celebrated couples like Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar.