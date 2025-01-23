Trump Already Changing Tack On Ending Ukraine War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The new US president, Donald Trump, has only been in office for a few days, but he has already changed his tune on the war in Ukraine. has long spoken of his desire to end the war, and on the campaign trail even announced that he could stop the conflict within 24 hours of taking office.

This has not happened, and Trump did not even mention Ukraine in his inauguration speech. But speaking to reporters shortly afterward, Trump stated that the war was costing Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, more than he was gaining from it.

“He can't be thrilled, he's not doing so well,” Trump said. He then criticized Putin's leadership.“Russia is bigger [than Ukraine], they have more soldiers to lose, but that's no way to run a country,” Trump remarked.

The following day, in a post on his Truth Social site, Trump went even further.“If we don't make a deal [to end the war], and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the US, and various other participating countries.”

Anyone who has been following the war in Ukraine will be aware that Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, had been doing many of these things already. His administration prohibited the import of virtually all Russian products and had imposed widespread sanctions on key Russian entities and individuals.

So, is Trump now merely suggesting a continuation of Biden's policy? Russia certainly seems to think so. On Thursday, January 23, in response to Trump's threats, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media ,“we do not see any particular new elements here.”