Moscow voices remarks on Trump’s ‘two genders’ diversity push back

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called for an international investigation into the US's decades-long promotion of diversity and inclusion initiatives. Her comments came a day after newly inaugurated US President Donald repealed protections for transgender rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.



Zakharova expressed outrage on Telegram, questioning the negative impact the promotion of such policies has had on people's lives. She criticized the ideological push for gender transition treatments, calling it "nonsense" and harmful. She also accused US officials of pressuring other countries to adopt these "anti-scientific" and "inhumane" policies, linking them to sanctions and political pressure that undermines human dignity.



Trump’s executive orders on his first day in office rolled back numerous policies implemented by his predecessor, Joe Biden, including actions aimed at promoting racial equity and protecting LGBTQ+ rights. Among the changes, Trump officially declared that there are only two genders—male and female—and mandated the dismantling of DEI-related practices within federal agencies.



The order has sparked strong opposition from civil rights groups, who are vowing to challenge the new policy. Many corporations, including Walmart and Meta, had already begun scaling back DEI initiatives prior to Trump’s inauguration, while others like Costco and Apple remain committed to diversity efforts.

