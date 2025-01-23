Ainewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Unveils Upgraded K5 Autonomous Security Robot For Broader Deployment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leader in robotics and AI-driven public safety solutions, announced a major upgrade to its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to enable deployment across larger and more complex environments, such as parking lots, logistics centers, and auto auction facilities. The enhanced K5 features an improved autonomous navigation system leveraging advanced machine and sensor fusion. An Ohio department has already signed a two-year agreement to use the upgraded K5, marking the first adoption of this technology. Final testing is underway at Knightscope's Silicon Valley headquarters, with production units expected to ship soon. CEO William Santana Li highlighted the upgrade as a milestone in addressing evolving security needs and unlocking new market opportunities.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#4306272a372c3103020a0d263430142a31266d202c2e" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,