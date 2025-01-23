MNRE Secretary Reviews IREDA Performance and Strategic Vision

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd January 2025

Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Department of Consumer Affairs, visited the Registered Office of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in New Delhi, today. The visit included a comprehensive review of IREDA's performance and its strategic roadmap, followed by an engaging interactive session with senior officials.

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, extended a warm welcome to Smt. Khare. During the meeting, Shri Das highlighted IREDA’s notable achievements over the last five years and emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the Government of India's ambitious renewable energy targets. He outlined IREDA’s plans to contribute to the target of generating 500 GW of non-fossil-based electricity by 2030, aligning with the Govt of India’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

IREDA's presentation highlighted key aspects such as its sectoral financing, diversification strategies, growth plans, and fundraising initiatives. CMD, IREDA, briefed Smt. Khare on the organization's major achievements over the past five years, focusing on Ease of Doing Business, digitalization, automation, and the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gujarat. Shri Das emphasized how IREDA has enhanced its asset quality through consistent engagement with borrowers.

IREDA was the first company to publish its Q3 Audited Financial Results within just 9 days. The highest standards of corporate governance maintained by IREDA have set a new benchmark for Indian Corporates. Secretary, MNRE praised IREDA’s impressive progress and acknowledged its essential role in promoting India’s renewable energy goals. She assured swift support to IREDA to accelerate the growth of the renewable energy sector and drive the decarbonization of the economy.





