Komodo Launches Groundbreaking Social And Influencer Concept For The Travel And Tourism Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Journey

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Komodo , the global social and influencer marketing agency, whose clients include Intercontinental Hotels, South Australia and Tui, has launched“The Journey” - a 'first of its kind' marketing for the sector that aims to redefine tourism marketing.

Harnessing TikTok and its powerful algorithm, gamification, creator-led entertainment, and audience participation are hallmarks of“The Journey” where influencers will compete in a range of interactive challenges that showcase a destination by telling unique stories that build credibility and drive visitor numbers.

The platform, whose official partners include TikTok, Revolut, and leading luggage provider Samsonite, is set to“take off” with inaugural client, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Oceania, targeting visitors from Australia and New Zealand in the first instance, with activity kicking off in February.

The campaign, the world's first gamified TikTok mini-series, will bring together six Australian content creators with upward of 34m followers between them. They will compete in a range of audience-led, location-based challenges that showcase Singapore as a unique, premier destination, by telling unique stories that build credibility and drive visitor numbers.

“The Journey” is a groundbreaking concept and marketing platform for a sector where social media has turned traditional approaches on its head, leading to the modern traveller looking for ever more unique and personalised experiences. It will also educate audiences on the importance of sustainable and responsible travel, using a candid and organic format.

In addition to following the travels of the creators, the TikTok LIVE Diary Room - hosted in the TikTok studios - will be the home of the creator confessions and behind-the-scenes insights from "The Journey"

Nick Seymour, co-founder at Komodo comments:“Tourism boards and global destinations operate in an environment that's been massively disrupted. Today many consumers make their travel plans based entirely on what they see online and on their social feeds, and traditional advertising has lost its power to engage and convert.



“Brands face similar issues, and with“The Journey” we wanted to create a platform that could organically showcase a destination through gamified content while also integrating our brand partners, TikTok, Revolut and Samsonite together with their products and services in an engaging and entertaining way that doesn't seem like an ad - ie connecting with audiences where they consume content in an innovative way, which is native to each social platform and their nuances.

“As social media and influencer experts who've been planning travel activations since we launched eight years ago, we've seen first-hand the power that influencers, social media and particularly TikTok can have on a destination and how creator partnerships are revolutionising marketing strategies, breaking traditional rules and delivering superior results.”

Oliver Chong, Executive Director, International Group & Oceania, STB said:“We're excited to partner with Komodo on the inaugural edition of“The Journey”, which is a novel and innovative way for us to connect with visitors and highlight the unexpected experiences Singapore has to offer. Showcasing what the destination has to offer through the lens of these six content creators is also a fantastic way for us to reach new audiences, and hopefully inspire them to come and experience Singapore for themselves.”

The agency's long term vision is to build“The Journey” into its own powerful marketing platform, influence and knowledge centre and has already garnered interest from a host of international and domestic tourism boards and brands.

Seymour concludes:“We wanted to bring to market a concept that harnesses this power in a mature, well-planned yet agile, highly tailored and measurable approach.“The Journey” has been designed to deliver engagement, excitement, world class content and tangible metrics such as engagement rates, reach, bookings and data capture to allow destinations, tourism boards and related travel brands to quantify their return on investment.”

Komodo has a strong record as a pioneer in the social and influencer marketing space. It started out as a destination and location specialist with founder partner skillsets that include expert travel and location photography, global event planning and world tours as semi-professional sportspeople. Via its talent management arm, Komodo also has a track record in spotting and supporting future influencer and creator talent before they break through.



Tom Ingoldby

Velvet PR

+44 7825814634

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Komodo launches groundbreaking social and influencer concept for the travel and tourism industry News Provided By Velvet PR January 22, 2025, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR , Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact