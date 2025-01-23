Canada Freezes Over $350M In Russian Assets Since Ukraine War Start
Date
1/23/2025 1:10:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of sanctions imposed for violating Ukraine's sovereignty, Canada has frozen Russian assets worth more than $457 million Canadian dollars (over USD $350 million).
That's according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which is responsible for monitoring sanctions compliance, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Since February 24, 2022, a total of $140.1 million in assets in Canada have been affectively frozen in equivalent terms and $317.4 million in financial transactions have been blocked as a result of the prohibitions in the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, law enforcement officials said.
Read also:
CinC Syrskyi discusses expansion of Ukraine's air defense capabilities with Canada
's counterpart
The police added that they had also blocked financial transactions worth over $387,200 and froze assets worth nearly $148,500 related to sanctioned individuals from Belarus.
It should be recalled that the last time Canada published such data regarding Russia sanctions was in May 2024. Since then, the total value of frozen property and funds has increased by only $230,000, although the list of sanctioned individuals has been expanded.
As reported, since the outset of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Canada has imposed sanctions against more than 3,000 individuals and entities who had contributed to the violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.
MENAFN23012025000193011044ID1109120380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.