Canada Freezes Over $350M In Russian Assets Since Ukraine War Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of sanctions imposed for violating Ukraine's sovereignty, Canada has frozen Russian assets worth more than $457 million Canadian dollars (over USD $350 million).

That's according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which is responsible for monitoring sanctions compliance, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Since February 24, 2022, a total of $140.1 million in assets in Canada have been affectively frozen in equivalent terms and $317.4 million in transactions have been blocked as a result of the prohibitions in the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, law enforcement officials said.

The police added that they had also blocked financial transactions worth over $387,200 and froze assets worth nearly $148,500 related to sanctioned individuals from Belarus.

It should be recalled that the last time Canada published such data regarding Russia sanctions was in May 2024. Since then, the total value of frozen property and funds has increased by only $230,000, although the list of sanctioned individuals has been expanded.

As reported, since the outset of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Canada has imposed sanctions against more than 3,000 individuals and entities who had contributed to the violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.