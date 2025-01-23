Costa Rican Tourism Activity In 2024 Exceeded Expectations

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) During all of last year 2023, Costa Rica received a total of 2,190,055 visitors.

In advance, the of Tourism, William Rodriguez had expressed that in 2023“the figures of international arrivals of 2019 would be reached”.

Projections for 2024 were that visits would increase by almost 8%.

Regarding the above, the Costa Rican Institute (ICT) recently talked about the projections for the closing of 2024, estimating between 2.6 and 2.7 million tourists by air, a growth of more than 9% concerning 2023, that is, exceeding expectations.

It should be noted that the number of future tourists was previously calculated through hotel reservations, but today it is no longer possible to do so, because the time agent reserves at the last minute, now the best predictor is the seats that airlines are placing for specific destinations.

In recent days, the ICT held an accountability event in which it met with representatives of various chambers and mayors to share an update on the National Tourism Development Plan 2022-2027, in addition to presenting the results of the Social Progress Index applied to the Tourism Development Centers 2024, providing key data to guide the necessary actions towards greater human development through tourism.

The Social Progress Index makes it possible to evaluate the effectiveness with which a country's economic success translates into well-being.

But why is it measured? Because it complements the vision of tourism development with indicators of social and environmental results, i.e. GDP+IPS=inclusive growth GDP ($), it is complemented by measurement of basic needs, welfare foundation, and opportunities.

Where is it measured? It is measured in the 33 Tourism Development Centers (CDT) or tourist destinations in the country and what are the results for 2024? The overall average in the CDTs is 72.57 2024 IPS points, an increase of 0.84 points compared to the measurement made between 2017 and 2019.

What are the results obtained useful for? Because they provide information to guide public policies.

The National Tourism Development Plan is an initiative of the ICT, which brings together many agencies, always focused on strengthening tourism and economic growth,“tourism should be a tool to promote human growth in the country and its success depends on working together with strategic allies such as the private sector,” said Minister William Rodriguez .

December has been a busy month in the tourism area and a month of good news.

The ICT obtained the highest recognition of the Ecological Blue Flag with six white stars and a silver one for the sustainable practices and environmental care applied in its central building; also received the Ecological Blue Flag: the Regional Centers for the attention of tourists and the businessman of the Northern and Caribbean plains.

On December 3, thanks to the initiative of the Golfito Research Center, the Golfito Bay Marina received the 2024 Excellence in Improving Yachting award from the ISS Awards, which recognizes outstanding marinas, companies, and individuals for their exceptional contributions in the field of yachting.

For the second time, Costa Rica participated in the flagship luxury tourism fair of the International Luxury Travel Market Collection (ILTM), in Cannes, France, along with eight national companies.

The ICT and Guanacaste Airport inaugurated the new seasonal direct route of American Airlines that connects Costa Rica with the international airport of Philadelphia, United States.

On December 14 and 15, the Festival La Libertad Gastronomy and Art 2024 was held in Desamparados, to promote art, music, culture, and gastronomy; 12 stands exhibited flavors of Costa Rica's delicious food.

Also, in this month (December), Costa Rica was elected to occupy for two years the presidency for the Americas of the International Organization of Social Tourism, to strengthen nautical tourism and attract more tourists in this segment. Also, Costa Rica was present, for the first time, at the most important fair of nautical tourism in the United States, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2024 (FLIBS).

Finally, a delegation of Costa Rican tourism companies visited Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Edinburgh to position Costa Rica in these emerging markets.

Undoubtedly, just as this month has been a busy one in terms of tourism activities in the country, so has the rest of the year. We are pleased that Costa Rica continues to be a reference for sustainability when it comes to tourism.

