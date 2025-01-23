(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - AGF Management Limited : Today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2024. AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets of $53.6 billion compared to $49.7 billion as at August 31, 2024 and $42.2 billion as at November 30, 2023. AGF's mutual fund gross sales were $993 million for the quarter compared to $1,012 million in the previous quarter and $687 million in the prior year quarter. Mutual fund were $5 million compared to $14 million in the previous quarter and net redemptions of $224 million in the prior year quarter. AGF Management Limited shares T.B are trading up $0.18 at $11.10.



