(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Westport fuel Systems Inc. : Announced that Cespira, the Company's High Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) joint venture with Volvo Group, has appointed Carlos Gonzalez as President and CEO, effective April 1, 2025. Carlos succeeds Dan Sceli, CEO of Westport, who held the position on an interim basis since the closing of the joint venture transaction in June 2024 and will continue to sit on Cespira's board. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
