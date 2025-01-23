Publicis Groupe Malaysia Names New CEO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MALAYSIA - Publicis Groupe Malaysia has named Amit Sutha as its new CEO. Sutha will report to Publicis Groupe Singapore & Southeast Asia CEO, Amrita Randhawa in his new role.

In his new role, Amit will be fully responsible for all the operations of Publicis Groupe in the Malaysia market, from creative to media, influence, production, commerce, data, tech and clients. His priority will be to drive impact for the Groupe's clients.

Sutha joins Publicis Groupe Malaysia from McCann Worldgroup in New York where he was president and global chief client officer handling McCann Content Studios globally. This was a role he took on after becoming global chief client officer and global president of performance and campaign content at Mediabrands Content Studio.



After four years in New York, the return to Malaysia is a homecoming for Sutha. In Malaysia, he was previously the CEO of Universal McCann and Ensemble Worldwide and country manager of Proximity, leading these agencies to new levels of success under his leadership. Previous roles have included strategy leadership positions at BBDO, JWT and FCB.



Sutha's deep experience in both creative and media practices as well as CRM, performance and production have allowed him to bring together a broad set of capabilities, ensuring that he is focused on meeting the evolving needs of clients in the fast-paced digital age, the agency said.

“We are excited that Sutha has chosen Publicis Groupe as home for the next chapter of his career. Malaysia has a unique role in the design of our Southeast Asia organisation as a center of excellence powering functions from data to performance media and production," said Randhawa.

"As my leadership team and I met and got to know Sutha, it became clear that not only were we meeting someone who had the entrepreneurial spirit and depth of technical capability across functions but someone who already felt like he was part of our team in the way he thought of the market, its talent and our collective future,” Randhawa added.

“Publicis Groupe in Southeast Asia and globally have had incredible momentum and success in recent years making it absolutely an organisation I want to be a part of. The client-centric design of the Groupe, the people I have met through the process and the ambition have me excited. Delivering client impact and uniting our teams across practices in service of that agenda is something that I am really looking forward to achieving,” said Sutha on his appointment.