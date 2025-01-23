عربي


1/23/2025

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - GFL Environmental Inc. : Today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and 2025 guidance after the market closes on February 24, 2025 and will host an investor conference call related to this release on February 25, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. GFL Environmental Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $59.74.

