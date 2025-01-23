( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - GFL Environmental : Today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance after the closes on February 24, 2025 and will host an investor call related to this release on February 25, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. GFL Environmental Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $59.74.

