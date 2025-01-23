Skier Dies In Avalanche In Swiss Alps: Tragic Accident In Valais
A 27-year-old ski tourer has died in the hospital in Sion, in southwestern Switzerland, after being caught in an Avalanche on Saturday. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.
The Valais cantonal Police reported that the young man was carried several hundred metres by an avalanche on Saturday while descending from the Grand Tavé summit through a rocky ravine, where he was buried under the snow.
The victim's companion quickly raised the alarm and started searching with an avalanche transceiver. She managed to find him before the rescue services arrived.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Sion with severe injuries. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.
